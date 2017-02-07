State bank rejects Asad Umar's money laundering allegations

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday rejected allegations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umar that the central bank is involved in money laundering.

Umar, in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatisation, accused SBP of failing to provide figures and statistics for the last four months regarding investments made by Pakistanis in Dubai properties

SBP rejected the allegations, clarifying that it had “received a set of questions from the … Committee … regarding advertisements published in Pakistani newspapers inviting people to invest in property in Dubai etc,” the bank clarified.

The central bank said that it is always ready to share any information with the parliament “within the domain of law”.

