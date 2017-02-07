Salman wanted to slap me for calling him ‘uncle’: Varun Dhawan

For Salman Khan age is just a number and nobody gets away with reminding him about his age, not even seven-year-old Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan revealed recently that the Bollywood mega star was quite unhappy when he referred him as ‘uncle’ during a trial show of 1997 blockbuster Judwaa.

Varun said during shooting of the film, he called Salman 'uncle' instead of ‘bhai’.

The seven-year-old then received quite a stern reply from the actor. ‘I will slap you if you call me that, call me Salman bhai. I don’t care if you are David Dhawan’s son I won’t allow you inside theatre if you call me uncle,“Varun was quoted as saying.

Varun is to star in the reboot of the movie, which starred Salman Khan. The star also revealed that the veteran actor sent him a box full of jeans to wear for the role.

