One dead, twenty-four suspects arrested in different raid: Karachi Police

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday claimed to gun down a suspect and arrest four injured suspects in a raid at Quaidabad.

According to details provided by the personnel, Fazal Baghi, wanted in a number of cases was killed in a shootout.

Meanwhile, near Gulshan-e-Iqbal`s Sunday Bazaar, two suspects were taken into custody, weapons were recovered from them. According to SP Gulshan, suspects were involved in looting citizens.

Another suspect was arrested after a shootout in Orangi Town`s Aligarh Market.

As many as twenty people were detained after a search operation in Kemari`s area of Jackson. Police said that investigation is underway from the detainees.

