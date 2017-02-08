Complete ban on basant in Punjab

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has banned the kite-flying basant festival and said such event would not be allowed at any cost.

The CM tweeted through his personal account around 7:15 pm on Tuesday calling the event an endangerment to the lives of people. The tweet stated:

Complete BAN on Basant.. No one can b allowed to play with the lives of ppl.. concerned DPO will b responsible for any violation of ban -ss — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 7, 2017

“Complete ban on basant. No one can be allowed to play with the lives of people. The DPO concerned will be responsible for any violation of the ban.”

There had been a strong belief among the Lahorites that this year the festival would return to the city after an entire decade. The rumors had such optimism that certain circles had finalised their entire basant programmes and entertainment packages.

Major hotels and shopping malls had announced special arrangements including food and music in anticipation of the special day. Endorsing the CM’s decision, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the CM had made the right decision and there were no two ways about that. The minister said no one could not justify endangering the life and wellbeing of the citizens for the sake of enjoyment.

— Originally published in The News

0



0





