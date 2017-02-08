Print Story
CM Sindh approves hiring of 6,000 teachers

KARACHI: The hiring of 6,000 teachers in the schools of Sindh was approved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday.

"The teachers will be appointed on merit," he said while heading a meeting on education development portfolio.

On the occasion, the chief minister told officials of the education department to open 2,000 schools in the province by March. The 6,000 teachers will be hired for these 2,000 schools.

He expressed satisfaction over the syllabus used at schools in the province, saying a curriculum authority for the province would be formed. The chief minister ordered the education department officials to prepare a draft bill for the authority.

Moreover, at the meeting the chief minister was briefed that 26,000 posts were vacant in the education department. 

