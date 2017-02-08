Print Story
A Turkish actor is all set to play Donald Trump

A Turkish actor Erhan Yazıcıoğlu will play US President Donald Trump’s role in his upcoming stage play.

The actor said, in his stage play, the audience will have a chance to watch comedy about world problems with a little bit of politics mixed in it. "How useful Trump will be to the world is still open to debate, but there is no doubt that he will be a great addition to the play," the actor told Daily Sabah.

The premier of the stage play will take place at Trump shopping mall on the on February 13 in Istanbul.

