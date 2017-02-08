Ranveer-Alia to share screen for Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully boy’

After starring together in a few eccentric commercials, it’s time to see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt on the silver screen

Yes. That’s right. The duo have been roped in for Zoya Akhtar’s next, Gully Boy. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are finalised to play the lead roles in the film, which is also being co-produced by Zoya Akhtar's recently-launched banner Tiger Baby and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Ranveer and Alia will be seen for the first time on the silver screen together for Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming romcom and we're sure that fans are going to love it.

The storyline revolves around the life of rappers. Ranveer Singh would play the role of a rapper who tries to woo Alia Bhatt.

It is stated that the film’s shoot will be starting in November this year. Meanwhile both the stars are busy with their projects. Currently, Ranveer is busy shooting for his upcoming, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, for which he has completely changed his look, while Alia is gearing up for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan.

