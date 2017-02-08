Train rams into motorcycle rickshaw, five killed

OKARA: At least five labourers were killed while one was injured when a Karachi-bound train rammed into a motorcycle rickshaw in Basirpur, Okara on Wednesday. According to the eyewitnesses, the rickshaw driver had tried to cross the railway track without noticing the train that was approaching. As a result, five labourers, who were on-board in the motorcycle rickshaw, died on the spot, while the driver was injured. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors stated his condition to be critical. The deceased were going to work in potato fields, said their relatives. Police said the train, Fareed Express, was en route to Karachi from Lahore. The accident took place when the vehicle reached Akhtarabad near Basirpur. The railway authorities have requested a case be filed against the rickshaw driver.

