Premier Service not being shutdown: PIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines denied rumours on Wednesday that the airline was shutting down the recently-launched Premier Service.

Terming such rumours 'basless' PIA Spokesman Daniyal Gilani told Geo News that the national airline's staff was successfully operating flight operations of the Premier Service that was inaugurated on August 14, 2016.

Gilani said due to the success of the new venture, the service will continue.

PIA had acquired a Sri Lankan airlines aircraft to include in the Premier Service last year.

The Spokesman said since an aircraft cannot be wet-leased for more than six months according to the National Aviation Policy, a tender to acquire new planes had been made and new aircraft would be obtained on wet lease on lowest rates.

In the meantime, PIA’s flights to London would be operated using Boeing 777 aircraft.

"Following PPRA rules, PIA has already shortlisted the aircraft offered against a recent tender for wet lease which is planned to be inducted in the later part of current month after completion of regulatory formalities. Till the arrival of shortlisted aircraft, PIA’s flights to London will be operated by PIA’s Boeing 777 aircraft," a statement issued by PIA's spokesman confirmed.

0



0





