Corps Commanders observe Indian ceasefire violations as threat to regional stability

RAWALPINDI: A Corps Commanders' Conference, presided by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday observed continued Indian ceasefire violations as threat to regional stability, the Inter Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The 199th Corps Commanders' Conference took a detailed review of security environment and challenges facing the country. The top military brass expressed satisfaction on progress of counterterrorism and intelligence-based operations in the country.

The COAS directed for continuity of these operations until achievement of desired results, read the statement.

Indian ceasefire violations a threat to regional stability

The conference observed continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control and Working Boundary as potential threat to regional stability.

The incidents of unprovoked firing by Indian border forces have recently surged along the LoC and Working Boundary resultng in killing of labourer in Azad Kashmir, besides injuries to others.

Pakistan has repeatedly protested India's aggressive posturing which it maintains is a threat to regional peace.

But the neighbouring arch-foe's war mania remains on its peaks.

Afghanistan attacks

The forum condemned recent terror attacks in Afghanistan and expressed solidarity with Afghan people and security forces in defeating terrorism.

On Tuesday, a suicide bomber attacked Afghanistan’s Supreme Court just as staff were leaving work, killing at least 19 people and injuring 41 in the second attack on government institutions in under a month.

Last month twin suicide blasts claimed by Taliban insurgents tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe in Kabul, killing 30 people and wounding 80.

The carnage underscores growing insecurity in Afghanistan, where local forces are struggling to combat a resilient Taliban insurgency as well as Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants more than two years after NATO’s combat mission ended.

0



0





