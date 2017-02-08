Watch Qalandars have fun playing paintball ahead of PSL 2017

DUBAI: Brendon McCullum’s Lahore Qalandars went to play paintball on Wednesday in Dubai ahead of the start of Pakistan Super League 2017, in order to get the players to gel with each other before the mega-event.

He appreciated the session and termed it as ‘awesome’.

Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officer and Team Manager informed geo.tv that they went to play paintball for team building process.

He said: "The Qalandars had a lot of fun and it was a great session."

After the session former New Zealand all-rounder Grant Elliott and current player of Qalandars said "Boys showed so much aggression and this is the spirit we require in the matches."

Meanwhile Umar Akmal and Azhar Ali have also joined the team in Dubai.

