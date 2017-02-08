Shaggy, Shehzad Roy to dazzle in opening ceremony of PSL 2017

DUBAI: Pakistani stars Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Fahad Mustafa as well as internationally renowned artist Shaggy have vowed to deliver a spectacular performance at the opening ceremony of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 edition, which is to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow.

The four stars, as well as PSL Chairman Najam Sethi and brand ambassador Ramiz Raja spoke to the media about the glittering ceremony that will kickstart the second edition of the tournament, followed by the opening game, between defending champions Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

Mr. Sethi thanked the four mega stars for their presence and promised a breathtaking ceremony, to start at 6:30pm UAE time tomorrow.

“I want to retain an element of surprise before the opening ceremony, it should be an enthralling evening. I also welcome and thank the stars especially Shaggy who has flown down to Dubai for the event. Ali Zafar, Shehzad Roy and Fahad Mustafa will all be making a big contribution as we endeavour to deliver an enthralling success,” he said.

Jamaican superstar Shaggy spoke about his association with the game, expressing excitement about his performance for the opening ceremony.

“It is great to be here and I look forward to performing at the ceremony, it should be an exciting affair and the Pakistan cricket fans will surely enjoy the spectacle. I have a long association with Chris Gayle while Courtney Walsh [Former West Indian fast bowler] was my neighbour in Jamaica.”

Ali Zafar, Fahad Mustafa and Shehzad Roy also expressed their excitement ahead of the ceremony.

PSL Green and Maroon caps unveiled

Before the commencement of the press conference, Ramiz unveiled the green and maroon caps that will be handed out to the best batsman and the best bowler in the tournament, respectively.

“PSL is adopting the innovations that we have seen around the world and handing out the caps is another feature that the league is introducing from this season. Hopefully we will see some top-class performances from batsmen and bowlers who would be vying for the cap,” he said.

The highest wicket taker will get to flaunt a maroon cap, while the green cap will be given to the highest runs scorer.

The two caps of honour will also endorse the Edhi foundation logo in memory of Abdul Sattar Edhi who passed away last year.

Cricket-tainment bat for Edhi Foundation

PSL and Pakistan Cricket Board plan to further strengthen their bond with the esteemed Edhi Foundation. In recognition of the renowned humanitarian’s services, a special ‘cricket-tainment’ bat signed by the artists performing at the opening ceremony will be auctioned, and the money will be given to the foundation.

The details of the auction will be announced in due course. Additionally, a special poster signed by the artists will be handed over to the most passionate fan of the league.

