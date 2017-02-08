'Flying drummers' and lots of surprises: Sethi promises amazing PSL

DUBAI: Pakistan Super League chairman Najam Sethi has a lot of really cool stuff planned to make Lahore final next month Pakistan’s most memorable cricket event.

But he isn’t revealing anything just yet.

“It’s all suspense. I’m not telling anything yet, but I’ll tell you this: it’s going to be an amazing final,” he said with a smile while talking exclusively to Geo.TV.

Asked how excited he is for the second edition of PSL to kick off, Sethi said he is excited as well as tense.

“There’s so much excitement for the tournament. We have so much planned for the opening ceremony tomorrow. Big stars, players, crowds. We have some surprises in store for the fans as well, such as ‘flying drummers’. Wait and see,” he said.

“But I’m tense because whoever I meet asks me for free tickets to the matches,” he added with a laugh.

“Please understand, all of the money goes to the franchises which are working so hard to make all this happen. Buy tickets and support your country, support PSL! It’s my request to all the fans,” he said.

Sethi said the PSL has already made a name for itself in the cricket world, and thanked all fans for their support and passion.

“It’s all because of the fans’ passion and love for the game, for their country, that we have got this far,” he said.

The chairman pointed out that players are working hard day and night to deliver fans’ expectations and make the event a success.

“Only last night I met some players after midnight who were coming from practice. Their hard work will pay off,” he said.

When asked about his expectations for new talent, Sethi expressed hope the PSL will open a window to discover more talent in the country.

“Last year we discovered so many talented youngsters. This time the franchises are telling us they will produce even more such talent.

“At the end of the day, we want to produce more talent and bring international cricket back to Pakistan, and through PSL we will show the world Lahore is a peaceful, wonderful city, and Pakistan welcomes the foreign players.”

