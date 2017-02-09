Cool new tech, energy, excitement – Ramiz promises a ‘bigger and better’ PSL

DUBAI: Commentator and former cricketer Ramiz Raja has revealed some of the latest technology that will be seen in action during PSL 2017.

Speaking exclusively to Geo.TV, the PSL’s brand ambassador said fans will be able to enjoy some cool new technology which will make their PSL experience even bigger and better than before.

“Fans in the stadium will be given gadgets which they can use to vote for or against a run-out before the third umpire’s decision shows up on the screen,” he said, adding that it’s just one of the many new things PSL will use.

“We will have drone cameras too. We have the best commentary team ever. Players are in high spirits. More new talent is ready to be revealed to us,” Ramiz said.

When asked how big names such as Brendon McCullum and Eoin Morgan will impact youngsters, Ramiz said their presence will be invaluable to the young talent.

“When these youngsters sit down with legends like McCullum and Morgan, it’s going to boost their confidence and motivation. It will help them learn how to play under pressure,” he said, expressing hope this PSL will bring forth more talented young players.

Asked about his favourite teams, Ramiz said Lahore vs Karachi final in Lahore would be incredible.

“Both teams are fully prepared and will prove to be dangerous opponents. If they face off in the final, the excitement and the energy in the stadium, all over the country, will be unbelievable.”

“Hopefully the entire third edition of PSL will be played in Pakistan,” he added.

