NAB employee accuse department of misleading SC in illegal appointment case

ISLAMABAD: A National Accountability Bureau employee on Wednesday has accused his department of misleading the Supreme Court by giving wrong information in a case on illegal appointments.

NAB Director General Multan Brigadier (R) Farooq Naseer Awan in a written statement said that the Imtiaz Tajor, the deputy chairman of NAB, who chairs a committee on illegal appointments in the department, was himself appointed illegitimately.

He stated that Federal Investigative Agency is pursuing an inquiry on financial embezzlement against Tajor on his tenure as Secretary Education.

Brigadier (R) Awan said that DG HRM, Muhammad Shakil Malik, secretary of the committee to scrutinise illegal appointment, is on deputation. His promotion to grade 21 is not transparent either.

In his statement, he claimed that NAB in its report to Supreme Court said that it has been endorsed by Additional Secretary Establishment Division Amir Ashraf Khuwaja but the facts are another way round as Mr Khuwaja categorically refused to be a member of the committee and never attended any of its meetings.

Awan said that the report submitted to the Supreme Court is biased, ill intent and discriminatory.

He further alleged that when he was posted as O.S, he has seen Chairman NAB pressuring in the executive board meeting to pursue specific cases, but when he voiced his dissent against it in view of its legality, he was replaced by a 19 grade officer of Income Tax department.

