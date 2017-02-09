Two arrested as Customs foil money laundering bid at Karachi Airport

Related Stories Snared by traffic, money laundering duo end up in jail

KARACHI: Two people were arrested at Jinnah International Airport on Sunday (Feb 5) for attempting to money launder $50,000, informed authorities.

According to Customs spokesperson, a passenger, Muhammad Yasneen, attempted to money launder $19,000 and 76,500 Saudi Riyal in Dubai, he further added that Custom superintend, Muhammad Afzal, was also associated with him.

The suspect was at airport lounge after clearing examination, scanning and immigration; where he was arrested by Custom superintend but after taking a bribe of $40,000, he let the suspect leave without any legal action.

The spokesperson informed that both the suspects were taken into remand after an arrest.

