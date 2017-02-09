Seven drug peddlers arrested: Islamabad police

ISLAMABAD: Seven drug peddlers, including three students, were taken into custody near different universities by the Islamabad police on Wednesday.
Police said that drug pills and 200 grammes of Chars were seized from a student, Waleed Shamim. In a university, another alleged drug supplier, Zamdul Nas, and drug smuggler Matiullah were arrested. Authorities have registered cases against the suspects and have started an investigation.
