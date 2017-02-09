Don´t build walls, Pope Francis says

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said on Wednesday that society should not create "walls but bridges" to encourage good relations among people, adding it was wrong to be spiteful and say "I´ll make you pay for that".

US President Donald Trump has promised to build a wall on the border with Mexico and have the Mexicans pay for it.

The Argentine-born pontiff did not mention Trump or that specific wall in his comments.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis spoke of a Christian calling "to not raise walls but bridges, to not respond to evil with evil, to overcome evil with good.

"He then improvised and added: "A Christian can never say ´I´ll make you pay for that´. Never! That is not a Christian gesture.

An offence is overcome with forgiveness, by living in peace with everyone.

"Last year, in response to an answer about then-candidate Trump´s views on immigration and his intention to build a wall on the border with Mexico, Francis said a man with those views is "not Christian".

He said in an interview last month that he would not form an opinion of Trump until he first had a chance to see specific policies the new US president would implement.

As Trump was taking office on Jan 20, Francis sent a message urging him to be guided by ethical values, saying he must take care of the poor and the outcast during his time in office.

