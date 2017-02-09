Zalmi invites child patients at Shaukat Khanum to watch PSL matches in Dubai

Related Stories All Zalmi players ready to play PSL final in Lahore: Javed Afridi

DUBAI: Around 20 children who were being treated at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital arrived in Dubai on Thursday to witness the opening ceremony and matches of Pakistan Super League 2017.

The children arrived on invitation of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi under their cricket philanthropy program.

"We wanted to bring back smiles on their faces and that's why we have invited these kids to enjoy PSL matches and enjoy their time," said Javed Afridi, chairman of franchise Peshawar Zalmi.

Zalmi last year invited students of Army Public School, Peshawar, a step which was praised by all quarters.

