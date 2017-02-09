Sarfraz Ahmed named Pakistan’s ODI captain

LAHORE: Sarfraz Ahmed has been appointed the captain of Pakistan ODI team, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan announced on Thursday.

Sarfraz has replaced Azhar Ali as the captain of the ODI format. Azhar held a meeting with Shahryar Khan in Dubai to inform of his decision to step down from the captaincy, the PCB chairman said.

Azhar, who had been under fire for his captaincy following Pakistan’s 4-1 defeat to Australia in the ODI series last month, said in a statement that he wants to maintain his focus on his batting.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz is already the national team’s T20I captain and was also the vice-captain of the ODI team.

