Kashmir is the bone of contention between India-Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday reiterated that Kashmir is the bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

In a weekly briefing, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Indian brutality continues in Indian occupied Kashmir, despite Kashmiri leadership recording its protest against Indian atrocities, said the FO. Over 8000 Kashmiris were detained after Burhan Wani’s martyrdom.

Zakaria said Pakistan is the victim of terrorism, and India is involved in terrorist activities in the country. Pakistan produced evidences of Indian interference before the United Nations, he added.

In a statement issued by the foreign office, the government said India has set up a secret nuclear city. Rubbishing Indian media reports of a surgical strike, the FO stated the surgical strike was an Indian drama, and that India stands exposed before the world.

Zakaria emphasized that Pakistan believes in dialogues, and members of right-wing Hindu nationalists, paramilitary volunteer organization, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, were involved in the Samjhauta incident.

He condemned the killings of six Red Cross workers in Afghanistan. The government extended its condolences to families of the victims.

