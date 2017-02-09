Tahir Shah to treat his fans on Valentine’s day with a new song

Whether your bae has any Valentine’s plans for you or not but Tahir Shah has got a Valentine’s treat for everyone and yeah, that’s true.
Pakistan’s most bizarre singing sensation Tahir Shah, who gained overnight fame for his peculiar songs has now a Valentine’s treat for his fans as he posted about his upcoming song on his Twitter account.
Dear All,— Taher Shah (@TaherShahh) February 8, 2017
Valentines Day Gift Of Honor Coming Soon For Worldwide Angelic Fans.
Stay tuned.
With Respect,
Management Team.
The Eye-to-Eye singer famous for his unique lyrics and weird video concepts which are bound to go viral has got millions of followers. Tahir shah released songs like Eye-to-Eye, Angel in the past which brought him extra ordinary fame.
As Tahir Shah has already hinted about his upcoming Valentine’s song on his Twitter account without a date, his fans just can’t wait for the song to be released.