Tahir Shah to treat his fans on Valentine’s day with a new song

Whether your bae has any Valentine’s plans for you or not but Tahir Shah has got a Valentine’s treat for everyone and yeah, that’s true.

Pakistan’s most bizarre singing sensation Tahir Shah, who gained overnight fame for his peculiar songs has now a Valentine’s treat for his fans as he posted about his upcoming song on his Twitter account.

Dear All,



Valentines Day Gift Of Honor Coming Soon For Worldwide Angelic Fans.



Stay tuned.



With Respect,

Management Team. — Taher Shah (@TaherShahh) February 8, 2017

The Eye-to-Eye singer famous for his unique lyrics and weird video concepts which are bound to go viral has got millions of followers. Tahir shah released songs like Eye-to-Eye, Angel in the past which brought him extra ordinary fame.

As Tahir Shah has already hinted about his upcoming Valentine’s song on his Twitter account without a date, his fans just can’t wait for the song to be released.

0



0





