KARACHI: Six terrorists have been killed in an encounter with police in Karachi, officials claimed Thursday evening.

Police, following a tip-off, conducted a raid at Super Highway near toll plaza, said SSP Malir Rao Anwar. The suspects opened fire on police team.

In retaliation, six terrorists have been killed, he claimed. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The exchange of fire between miscreants and police is still continued.

