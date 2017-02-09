Our pick for KLF: 8 sessions you should attend

Karachi Literature Festival is all set to commence at 5 PM on Friday, and it offers some thought-provoking sessions that we recommend you to definitely attend.

Fish out your diaries, and take notes!

No Honour in Honour Killing: Gender Violence, Law, Religion and Power in Pakistan | Feb 10, 7:45-8:45 PM

Honour killing in Pakistan has claimed thousands of lives, mostly of women, since independence. Statistics from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) reveal 527 honour killing cases from January to December 2016, while 923 women and 82 minor girls fell victim to the heinous crime in 2014.

Social media celebrity and activist Qandeel Baloch was strangled in July 2016 by her brother, who said she had brought shame to the family through her provocative selfies. Around the same time, 28-year-old Samia Shahid from Bradford, UK was murdered during visit to her family home in Jhelum. Her second husband, the complainant in the case, raised concerns that his wife had been murdered due to her family’s disapproval of their marriage.

The session's panelists include Nafisa Shah, Mohammed Hanif, and Amar Sindhu, while Anita M. Weiss will moderate it.

Climate Change and Nuclear War | Feb 10, 7:45-8:45 PM

Climate change is a major concern that poses threat to life on earth as it is at present. However, there are almost as many believers as there are those who refuse to accept that it is even a real issue, claiming instead that it is a conspiracy theory.

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

@gary4205 I dunno, man, I already went and got a PhD in astrophysics. Seems like more than that would be overkill at this point. — Katie Mack (@AstroKatie) August 16, 2016

Join nuclear physicist and mathematician Pervez Hoodbhoy and Zia Mian, a nuclear policy maker and research scientist to see what the world thinks about this issue.

Bringing the Past into the Present | Feb 11, 11 AM-12 PM

History, identity, nationalism, patriotism, and independence; these are all topics that have been rigorously debated, challenged, and defined.

Academics Framji Minwalla and Nomanul Haq and historian Ayesha Jalal will discuss how the past of a country often shadows its present. We think you should definitely hear what the panlesits have to say.

Minorities in Pakistan’s Legal System | Feb 11, 11 AM-12 PM

In times when tolerance and acceptance is fast becoming a thing of the past, a session at the lit-fest will discuss laws that protect minorities,

In January 2017, the Sindh Government returned a controversial bill against forced religious conversions of minorities in the country, passed in November 2016 in the Sindh Assembly. This was done so when the Council of Islamic Ideology issued a resolution terming it un-Islamic, in addition to protests against the legislation from different religious groups.

The rights of minorities has been a worsening issue in the country, and Ashothama Lohano, Jamal Janjua, Shaqaib Lilla, Maliha Zia, and Hilda Saeed will be discussing it at KLF this year.

Pakistan: A Fragile State or Resilient Nation? | Feb 11, 12:15-01:15 PM

Fraught with problems over its plus-65-year history, Pakistan has bobbed up and down and walked on umpteen thin lines, but it has never backed down. The nation has weathered mobs, uprisings, leadership battles, assassinations, and many other hurdles, yet it has always emerged stronger.

Senior journalist and talk show host Mujahid Barelvi, famous for his rapid-fire questions, will be conducting this session, which will feature on its panel Mian Raza Rabbani, who serves as the Chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, supreme court lawyer and writer Hamid Khan, law expert Nasira Iqbal, and Ahmed Rashid, the author of several books on foreign policy.

Security or Economics: What Drives Foreign Policy? | Feb 12, 12:15-01:15 PM

Talks on foreign policy have always been one of our favourite interests, especially as it amalgamates countries’ subtle comments, forced companionships, amicable relationships, and trade ties. It is fascinating to understand how linkages between global players work, and how they’re based on national strategies favourable to respective countries.

Factors pivotal to setting the foreign policy are diverse and vary according to each country’s national interests. However, two of the major elements are security and economics.

Former ambassador to the US, Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, who has also served as a special representative of former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, will be joining Zafar Hilaly, a political analyst and columnist, history expert Ilhan Niaz, Mian Raza Rabbani, and Zia Mian.

Cinema across the Borders | Feb 12, 3:30-4:30 PM

We think that almost everyone is familiar with how Lollywood and Bollywood keep on holding and letting go of each others’ hands every time something political happens, eliciting patriotic feelings from both sides.

Most recently, following the Uri incident, Indian film industry banned Pakistani artists from performing in Bollywood, while Pakistan’s movie regulatory authorities put a stop to the import of movies from its neighbour.

Artists and filmmakers from the two countries have repetitively commented on how such prohibitions continuously dent both the film industries, but such is how the way of the world is, and actors thus suffer.

In this session, moderated by columnist and producer Umber Khairi, legendary Bangladeshi film artist Shabnam will talk alongside celebrated actors Nadeem Baig, Mustafa Qureshi, and Asif Raza Mir on how the cinema in both countries has progressed over the decades, and what’s in the store for future.

Karachi: Is Pakistan’s Boom Town still Booming? | Feb 12, 4:45-5:45 PM

Karachi, once known as the City of Lights, now stands under the shadow of street crimes, kidnappings, and – skyscrapers.

The city is a melting pot, attracting thousands of people from all around the country. However, the question that is now in our minds is if the flourishing metropolis still commands the same authority and status? Or has it fallen prey to the negativity and lost its grandeur?

We hope some of the questions in our minds will be answered in this session in which Roland deSouza, Arif Hasan, Aquila Ismail, Najmuddin Shaikh, Haris Gazdar, and Aliya Iqbal-Naqvi will participate.

