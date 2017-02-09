Muslim-American Olympian claims to be ‘held’ by US Customs after travel ban

CALIFORNIA: US fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, who created history as the first athlete to wear a hijab while participating in Olympics, revealed she was held by the US Customs for two hours after Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim countries.

Muhammad, winner of bronze medal in Rio Olympics, claimed that she is not sure if she was held as a result of Trump’s administration but believes the move was related to her ethnicity.

The revelation was made while the fencer was talking to US-based lifestyle magazine. “I can't tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I'm Muslim. I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent US and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn't change how you look or how people perceive you,” she said.

"My human response is to cry because I was so sad and upset and disheartened — and just disappointed," she said, adding "At the same time, I am one of those people who feels like I have to be strong for those people who may not be able to find that strength. I feel like I have to speak up for those people whose voices go unheard.”

"It was a really hard two hours, but at the same time, I made it home. I try to remember to be positive and to try to leave all these situations, even if they may be very difficult, with love. I think that we will come out on top as women, as people of colour, as Muslims, as transgender people, as people who are part of the disabled community — I think that we'll come out on top."

Following Trump’s controversial ban, thousands of people, especially Muslims, were affected. As a result, many cases of racial profiling also surfaced.

