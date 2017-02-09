Scotland Yard sets up unit to probe MQM founder's hate speech cases

Related Stories Interior Ministry approves request for MQM founder's red warrants

LONDON: Scotland Yard has set up a unit called 'Operation Demerit' to investigate the various hate speech cases linked to founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, police said, days after Pakistani authorities approved a request for issuance of red warrants for the London-based leader.

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Interior Ministry approved a request for issuance of red warrants for the MQM supremo in a case registered against him with the Karachi police over a provocative speech delivered by him last year which was said to have incited people to violence.

An anti-terrorism court has declared the MQM supremo absconder in the case. The request for issuance of red warrants came from Sindh Home Department.

The Scotland Yard on Thursday set up 'Operation Demerit' unit to look into speeches by the MQM founder. They said the unit will examine the MQM founder's six speeches including that delivered on August 22, 2016.

Earlier, there were two units working on the cases, but now a single unit will be looking into the matter.

The self-exiled MQM leader, in speech to participants of a hunger strike outside Karachi Press Club on August 22, had incited party workers to take to the streets, ransack media houses and vandalise property.

At least one person died and eight others were injured in the ensuing violence.

The Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed that it has also separately received a file from the London police seeking a charging decision in relation to the murder investigation of Dr Imran Farooq, a founding member of the MQM who was stabbed to death in Edgeware, North London on September 16, 2010.

The Crown prosecution Service said that a decision will soon be announced on the file sent by Scotland Yard.

0



0





