Indian soldier who lambasted armed forces goes 'missing'

Tej Bahadur Yadav, Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier who revealed the hardships faced by Indian soldiers in a Facebook video, has reportedly gone missing it appeared on Thursday.

The soldier’s wife, Sharmila moved the Delhi High Court today after she suspected that her husband has gone missing.

In a habeas corpus plea -- which requires an arrested or detained person to be brought before the court -- Sharmila said she is worried about her husband’s safety as she has not been able to contact him for the last three days. Earlier, she had alleged that her spouse had been detained by BSF.

Yadav came into limelight after posting four videos on Facebook in January and revealing the conditions under which Indian soldiers are forced to live. He alleged the military high ups sell off officers’ supplies and sepoys are forced to go to sleep on empty stomachs.

The video resulted in widespread outrage; however, the claims were dismissed by the BSF. Later, the BSF had him transferred to its headquarters from his earlier posting at the Line of Control, where he was assigned the duty of a plumber.

Yadav, who had voiced fears for his life in the video, said he now believes his superiors will not harm him for the video has gone viral."I am not afraid of losing my job...I have shown what the reality is at the post," he said. "If soldiers [are] benefited because of me, then I am ready to fight."

Following Yadav’s path, other Indian soldiers also raised their voices against the injustices they had to face. Lance Naik Yagya Pratap Singh, posted in the 42 Infantry Brigade in Dehradun, recorded a video clip in which he said that after he wrote a letter to the Indian Prime Minister and other officials complaining to them about the misconduct of senior army officials, his brigade was called by the PMO who ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The soldier said that he faced harsh behaviour afterwards and he lives in fear of court martial.

0



0





