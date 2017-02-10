Revenue officials threaten protest after finance secretary given powers of FBR chief

KARACHI: More than 1300 Inland Revenue officers of the FBR have decided to stage protest against the government's decision to give powers of the FBR chairman to newly-appointed Secretary Finance Tariq Bajwa.

An informed source told this scribe that the federal government has given the powers of revenue secretary to Secretary Finance Tariq Bajwa. Bajwa also led the FBR case in yesterday's board meeting.

On the other hand, Acting Chairman and member Operations FBR Dr Irshad is on a two-day official visit to Karachi, where he along with his team is arranging meeting with business community and other stakeholders.

In the existing setup, the FBR chairman, being the executive head of the board as well as secretary of the Revenue Division, has the responsibility for formulation and administration of fiscal policies, levy and collection of federal taxes and quasi-judicial function of hearing of appeals.

His responsibilities also involve interaction with the offices of the president, the prime minister, all economic ministries as well as trade and industry.

Sources told this correspondent that Inland Revenue officers of the FBR have been bewildered with the government decision and they have decided to protest countrywide against the move.

