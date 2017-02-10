Taking Inspiration: Shahzad spends time with Chris Gayle

DUBAI: Taking maximum advantage of the opportunity of learning from others, Pakistan's flamboyant opening batsman Ahmed Shahzad spent some time with West Indian batsman Chris Gayle.

Both the players, who are already good friends and have been interacting publicly on social media, met during the practice sessions of Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators at the ICC academy in Dubai.

Ahmad, who's playing for PSL team Quetta went to Chris Gayle of Karachi Kings and spent some time with him, the meeting appeared as Ahmad seeking some advice from the West Indian batsman.

When contacted, Ahmed didn't reveal the discussion, but geo.tv understands that Pakistani young batsman sought some useful advises from his colleague from West Indies ahead of the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

The Pakistan Super League has also been seen as a golden opportunity by players in Pakistan to learn something from international players and legends.

