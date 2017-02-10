Traffic accidents claim a life in Karachi

KARACHI: A person was killed and three were injured in different accidents in the metropolis on Thursday.

In Baldia town number 2, a yet-to-be identified person after being hit by a car, meanwhile, in Ittehad Town, a bus ran over three people. The accident victims were immediately shifted to a hospital. Police claimed that the three passersby endured serious injuries.

Earlier, Azizbhatti police area has registered a case of the traffic accident at University road which killed student Rabia Batool. The responsible bus driver of the accident is on the run.

Police have also claimed to recover 226,300 litres of smuggled Iranian Diesel near Kemari`s Mochko area in snap checking, further adding that the oil was being smuggled to Karachi from Hub. Authorities have registered a case.

