US defence secretary lauds Pak Army’s anti-terror role

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the conversation lasted for 20 minutes. General Bajwa felicitated the secretary on assumption of new responsibility and expressed the hope that his vast experience in the field will be of great value to region.

Secretary Mattis commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role the Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Both reaffirmed commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

