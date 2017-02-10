Schoolboy killed as bus runs him over in Karachi

KARACHI: A 16-year-old-boy was killed when a passenger coach ran him over at Patel Para.

Eye witnesses said that the boy was dressed in his school uniform.

The accident occurred a day after a public bus turned over near Baitul Mukkaram Mosque, killing four people and injuring nine.

Eye witnesses said that the two buses were over-speeding when one of the buses lost control. The conductor of the bus also lost his life in the incident, while four of the injured are in critical condition.

Police is on the lookout for the bus driver.

The deceased boy has been identified as Ghulamullah.

