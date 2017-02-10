Kangana Ranaut accuses Karan Johar of nepotism, leaves him tongue-tied

Super talented Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut known for her witty sense of humour and powerful acting was heard with guns blazing on Karan's show.

Kangana graced the Koffee couch with Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor to promote their upcoming film, Rangoon where she was quite the firecracker on the show. (we hope Karan Johar recovers soon)

Kangana Ranaut who is quite upfront didn’t hold back anything at the Koffee show. Despite the other two guests, Saif and Shahid who were perfectly at ease in one another’s company, The Queen actress told ‘the great’ Karan Johar that if she ever writes a biography, she will see to it that it will have a chapter on nepotism written by Karan, Indian media reported. Kangana also made other bold statements without any diplomacy and left Karan Johar speechless. (Wohoo, you’re the girl Kangana)

The show episode is yet to go on air.

Kangana Ranaut has always been blatant about her life as well. Whether it’s about her family, work or personal life, Kangana never feels ashamed of sharing her perspective about something which is also the reason why she stands out in the sugar-coated B-town.

