Print Story
X

PM lauds Pak Air Force’s role in safeguarding air frontiers

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
PM lauds Pak Air Force’s role in safeguarding air frontiers

Related Stories

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday lauded the role of Pakistan Air Force in safeguarding the country’s air frontiers.

He was talking to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who called on him earlier today.

Appreciating the efforts of the PAF, the Prime Minister said the country’s air force has invariably played a crucial role in the national defense.

The Prime Minister assured the Air Chief the government would ensure provision of all necessary resources for further advancement of the PAF.

Air Chief Sohail Aman briefed the Prime Minister regarding professional and operational preparedness of PAF.

PM lauds Pak Air Force’s role in safeguarding air frontiers was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 10, 2017 and was last updated on April 10, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "PM lauds Pak Air Force’s role in safeguarding air frontiers" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137494-PM-lauds-Pak-Air-Forces-role-in-safeguarding-air-frontiers.

GEO TV NETWORK