PM lauds Pak Air Force’s role in safeguarding air frontiers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday lauded the role of Pakistan Air Force in safeguarding the country’s air frontiers.

He was talking to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who called on him earlier today.

Appreciating the efforts of the PAF, the Prime Minister said the country’s air force has invariably played a crucial role in the national defense.

The Prime Minister assured the Air Chief the government would ensure provision of all necessary resources for further advancement of the PAF.

Air Chief Sohail Aman briefed the Prime Minister regarding professional and operational preparedness of PAF.

