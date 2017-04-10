Census team foils robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: In an act of bravery, a team of government employees tasked to carry out the census exercise ended up playing the role of law enforcers on Monday when they foiled a robbery attempt in Karachi.

The incident took place on the Abul Hassan Ispahani Road area here when the census team was going door-to-door during their listing and headcount exercise.

Eyewitnesses said members of the census team caught two of three armed dacoits who had come to rob a nearby shop and the supply delivery van that was parked nearby.

"There were three men on two motorcycles, who had to come to rob a meat-seller and two shopkeepers," said a witness, who saw the incident unfold en route to his office.

The incident was also witnessed by a Geo News reporter.

The two suspects, one of whom was said to have been armed with a pistol, were subsequently handed over to Rangers personnel when they arrived on the scene.

It was unclear whether custody of the suspects would be handed over to police and if an FIR would be registered against them. Geo News has reached out the police authorities for further comments.

0



0





