Print Story
X

Google offers LG $880mn investment to boost OLED screen output: report

RREUTERS

Sci-Tech
Google offers LG $880mn investment to boost OLED screen output: report

SEOUL: Google Inc has offered to invest at least 1 trillion won ($880.29 million) to help South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd boost output of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones, the Electronic Times reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

The paper said Google offered the investment to secure a stable supply of flexible OLED screens for its next Pixel smartphones.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's flagship Galaxy smartphones use the bendable displays, while Apple Inc is expected to start using them in at least some of its next iPhones.

LG Display declined to comment, while Google could not be immediately reached for comment.

Google offers LG $880mn investment to boost OLED screen output: report was posted in Sci-Tech of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 10, 2017 and was last updated on April 10, 2017. This news story is related to Google Pixel, Seoul. Permanent link to the news story "Google offers LG $880mn investment to boost OLED screen output: report" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137512-Google-offers-LG-880mn-investment-to-boost-OLED-screen-output-report.

GEO TV NETWORK