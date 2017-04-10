Police silent spectator during demolition of historic school building: Jam Mehtab

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said the police were a silent spectator during the demolition of a historic building situated within the Jufelhurst Government School in the city’s Soldier Bazaar area.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to Jufelhurst School on Monday, the education minister said: “The police is responsible for the protection of government and heritage sites. The department played a negative role in the entire episode,” further adding, “civil society, media and education department saved the school from complete demolishment.”

The education minister added that a FIR has been lodged in which three people are nominated. “This is a big and serious crime and should be tackled as such so in the future no mafia can do something like this.”

The demolition of a historical building has drawn public outrage besides causing damage to the school building and leaving students stranded.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

Inspector-General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja said police have registered a case for the incident.

"The FIR has been filed against those who took part in this, and nobody will be spared in the investigation," he told reporters this morning.

"This was our national heritage, and whoever demolished it carried out a serious crime. The people who carried out this crime, whether they were a police officer or a common man, they will not be spared," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the matter and sought separate reports from Education and Culture secretaries.

