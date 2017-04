It seems that Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a jack of all trades - out of which one he has mastered – singing alongside daily chores.

The singer of sub-continental acclaim can also sing while getting a haircut in a barber's shop.

In a recent video, the singer is seen going under a barber’s scissors and singing ‘Zaroori Tha’ at the same time.

Although it seems that the singer fails to hit the right notes at places, but this is what happens when one is under a pair of scissors.

