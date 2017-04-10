Sartaj says Jadhav’s death sentence as per law

KARACHI: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence was as per the law of the country, adding that it is premature to state when the decision will be implemented.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said that it was too early to give a reaction on India’s objection over the death sentence.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has categorically stated that the death sentence of Jadhav should serve as a warning to those engaged in terrorism in Pakistan.

“Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” Asif said while speaking to Geo News.

The defence minister made it clear that Jadhav’s sentencing was according to the law. Khawaja Asif added that all constitutional force would be used against those acting against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

“Soldiers and civilians of Pakistan have given sacrifices for this country and their sacrifices demand us to give a befitting reply to terrorists and those who aid and facilitate them.”

The defence minister further said that Jadhav’s confession was a public document and if India raises the issue of his death sentence, Pakistan will give them a reply. “Jadhav came from the approval of the Indian government…there is no doubt that India is fueling terrorism in Pakistan.”

According to Asif, the entire world had acknowledged Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism and the country was dealing with this menace from both the eastern and western front.

