PPP against death penalty but Jadhav’s case different: Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that his party in principle was against the death penalty, however, added that it was a different case when it comes to the matter of Indian spies operating in Pakistan.

Talking to the media in Lahore, he said the Indian spy Kalbhushan Jadhav should have never been in the country in the first place.

Bilawal said that the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had failed, adding that the message of PPP would be spread and they will fight the rulers.

He said that the government was attacking PPP just to hide its weaknesses, saying that his party was being targeted and such undemocratic acts will not be tolerated.

Pakistan sentenced an Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi, the ISPR said Monday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by the FGCM under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

