Brave citizens stop Jufelhurst School’s complete demolition

While the rest of the city was under the spell of a deep slumber, the deafening shrill stemming from a bulldozer in Saddar made it difficult for the area residents to sleep early Monday morning.

Upon inquiry, the residents stumbled upon an attempt to demolish Karachi’s heritage site, Jufelhurst School, which was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero.

In the footage acquired by Geo News, the citizens can be seen chasing after one of the men operating the bulldozer. One suspect is seen running away, while they catch the other one sitting in the bulldozer.

“You will have to tell us who told you to do this [demolition work] and for what reason,” the enraged citizens said while interrogating the driver.

“You will have to give an explanation first then you will be exempted,” they added.

The puzzled citizens wanted to uncover the illegal action occurring in dark of night.

“If you destroy this school then who will build it for us,” said one of the residents.

Despite their concerted efforts, the damage had been done and students of classes four and five were left stranded on Monday morning. The incident also drew immense public outrage.

It is believed that the claimants of the property namely Adnan, Zeeshan and Muhammad Abid, allegedly had the house and parts of school building razed to the ground late Saturday night.

Speaking about the incident, one of the protesters remarked that “we were pushed, berated and had to listen to the noise of bulldozers.” He added, “what is the Sindh government doing? What is the Pakistan Peoples Party doing?”

He also claimed that the citizens were also threatened by an SHO to keep quiet. “However, we remained adamant.” If it weren’t for the people’s action then the school would have been completely demolished in the dead of night, he explained.

The Federal Investigation Agency has also initiated a probe against an official for his involvement in the demolition of the school. A case has also been registered against the three suspects.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the matter and sought separate reports from Education and Culture secretaries.

