De Villiers shines for RCB on return from injury

NEW DELHI: Fit-again South African AB de Villiers was pleasantly surprised to discover he has lost none of his touch after the batsman blasted a swashbuckling 89 not out in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who has taken a break from tests to manage his workload, missed the final of South Africa´s domestic 50-overs tournament with a back injury, which also kept him out of Royal Challengers Bangalore´s IPL opener against Delhi.

There was no sign of any rust, however, as the player celebrated for his ´360-degree´ batting prowess clobbered nine sixes and three fours in a 46-ball blitz against the Kings XI Punjab at Indore´s Holkar Cricket Stadium.

His brilliant innings helped a slow-starting Bangalore set a competitive 148 for four total but the hosts proved too strong in their reply, easing to an eight-wicket victory with 33 balls to spare.

"I did surprise myself and played a few good shots," De Villiers, who was wearing a microphone, told the commentary team while he was fielding, admitting he had periods of uncertainty during the layoff.

"It´s not like you become a bad player overnight, the rustiness is more self-doubt," he added.

A couple of his sixes sailed out of the stadium and such was his timing that even when he charged a Mohit Sharma delivery which turned out wider than he had assumed, De Villiers made a late adjustment to send it over the long-off boundary.

"Mr 360 is back! Genius @ABdeVilliers17," tweeted India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, no mean six-hitter himself.

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner also doffed his hat at the South African, calling him "best in the business" while many of de Villiers´ compatriots hailed the knock.

"If I was a commentator I´d do a mic drop and enjoy the show... No words can describe @ABdeVilliers17... wow!" Proteas paceman Morne Morkel tweeted.

