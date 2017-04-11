India halts release of 12 Pakistani prisoners in reaction to Jadhav's sentence

NEW DELHI: In retaliation to the death sentence of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, India has decided against releasing 12 Pakistani prisoners, who were cleared to return home tomorrow.

The prisoners were set to be released under the bilateral practice to send back respective nationals who have completed their death sentence.

Earlier, Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh while speaking in the parliament said that: "India strongly condemns the death sentence. Basic norms of law and justice were violated. I want to tell the house that the government will do whatever it takes to make sure Kulbhushan Jadhav gets justice."

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said that Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence was as per the law of the country, adding that it is premature to state when the decision will be implemented.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said that it was too early to give a reaction on India’s objection to the death sentence.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has categorically stated that the death sentence of Jadhav should serve as a warning to those engaged in terrorism in Pakistan.

“Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” Asif said while speaking to Geo News.

The defence minister made it clear that Jadhav’s sentencing was according to the law. Khawaja Asif added that all constitutional force would be used against those acting against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

“Soldiers and civilians of Pakistan have given sacrifices for this country and their sacrifices demand us to give a befitting reply to terrorists and those who aid and facilitate them.”



Screengrab from Kulbhushan Jadhav's confessional statement

On Monday, Pakistan sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by the Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

