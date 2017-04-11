Pakistan look to maintain 26-year series winning streak against Windies

Pakistan face off against West Indies in the series decider on Tuesday, and in doing so the Green Shirts will look to maintain their 26-year unbeaten series record against the Windies.

Sarfraz’s men ended a drought of four consecutive ODI defeats by thrashing the hosts by 74 runs in the second ODI on Sunday.

The victory also ensured that regardless of the outcome of today’s match, Pakistan will remain in the eighth and final automatic qualification place for the 2019 World Cup at the end of the series.

Pakistan avenged a shock defeat at the hands of the depleted Windies in the first ODI by thumping the hosts in the second encounter, with talented youngsters Babar Azam and Hasan Ali both breaking into the record books.



Babar Azam plays a shot on his way to 125 not out during 2nd ODI/AFP

Babar, with his match-winning knock of 125 not out, became the world’s highest scorer in first 25 ODI innings, taking his total career runs to 1306 and surpassing England's Jonathan Trott.

Read: Babar Azam breaks into record books with match-winning knock of 125

Hasan Ali, with figures of 5-38, became the first Pakistani fast bowler in 15 years to take a five-for in ODIs twice, or more, in one calendar year. The last Pakistani fast bowler to do so was Shoaib Akhtar in 2002.

Read: Hasan Ali breaks records with five-wicket haul against Windies

The third and final ODI will be played at Providence at 6:30pm PST today.

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Zakir, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Kamran Akmal†, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz

West Indies Squad: JO Holder*, D Bishoo, JL Carter, ML Cummins, ST Gabriel, SD Hope†, AS Joseph, E Lewis, JN Mohammed, AR Nurse, KOA Powell, R Powell, CAK Walton

