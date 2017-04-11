Wife calls board ‘unprofessional’ after PCB charges Nasir Jamshed

KARACHI: Wife of Pakistan’s ostracised opening batsman Nasir Jamshed has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board for being “unprofessional” while issuing notice of charge to the cricketer.

Nasir was suspended by PCB on Tuesday for violating the anti-corruption code 2.4.6 and 2.4.7 in connection with the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

Soon after the news broke, Nasir’s wife lashed the cricket board on Twitter, saying that her husband or his lawyers were not informed by the PCB.

“Could u ask them 2 inform Nasir or his lawyer,” Dr. Samara Afzal said on Twitter while quoting news of Nasir’s suspension.

Jamshed's wife also lashed out at what she called the apparent "lack of professionalism" in the PCB.

Dr Samara further added in the same tweet that Nasir’s lawyers are waiting to hear from PCB for over a week now.

“They have not replied to Nasir’s lawyer for over a week,” she said in the same tweet.

Could u ask them 2 inform nasir or his lawyer.professionalism bhi ek cheez hothi he..they have not replied to nasirs lawyer for over a week! https://t.co/a37rJhx2MP — Dr Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal) April 11, 2017

This is not the first time that Nasir’s wife has reacted on Twitter on news related to Nasir and spot-fixing scandal.

Last week she questioned PCB’s statement in which one board official had said that they are trying to trace Nasir but the opening batsman has changed his address and phone numbers.

0



0





