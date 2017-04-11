Nasir not off the hook yet: PCB sources

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board may charge cricketer Nasir Jamshed on other counts too, when “things are ready”, according to highly placed PCB sources.

PCB, on Tuesday, charged Nasir for violating clauses 2.4.6 and 2.47, both related to non-cooperation by an individual for any on-going investigations.

The PCB source has confirmed that Nasir was charged under this clause for his refusal to appear before the board to answer its questions.

“We have charged Nasir with refusal to appear before us to answer our questions and obstructing the cause of our enquiry,” said the PCB source on condition of anonymity.

PCB wanted to question Nasir Jamshed in connection with the on-going inquiries related to the attempts of corrupting the second edition of Pakistan Super League.

Nasir was considered as one of the prime characters in the scandal. However, he was not charged for fixing or encouraging participants for fixing.

Three other players who were charged for violation of different clauses – Shahzeb Hassan, Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan – have their cases in PCB’s anti-corruption tribunal after rejecting the PCB’s charge sheet.

Mohammad Irfan admitted his mistake of not informing PCB about approaches by bookies to him and was banned for 12 months, with six months of suspension stands suspended.

The source added that Nasir will have to face further charges and he will not get away with these two charges only.

“In the near future, we will charge him on other counts too,” said the source.

“In due course when we are ready. Right now he is suspended indefinitely,” the source responded when asked when further charges would be laid on him.

The PCB source further added that, at the moment, the board can also punish Nasir Jamshed via its disciplinary committee and the opening batsman faces suspension of six months to life time.

Nasir has represented Pakistan in 48 ODIs, 18 T20Is and 2 Test matches. He was suspended by the PCB on February 13th after its initial inquiry into an attempt by an international syndicate to corrupt the second edition of PSL.

