Veena Malik cautions Pakistan’s enemies in her new single

Pakistan’s queen of entertainment Veena Malik is back with a bang. The actress has released a new song, Aye Dushman-e-Watan, as homage to Pakistan’s Armed Forces.

In the song’s video, the actress can be seen clad in white with scenes of military operation playing in the background.

She said that she worked on the song because of the conditions the country is going through these days.

“This [Pakistan] is my country. I have gotten respect, wealth and success here,” she remarked while speaking at the launch ceremony on Monday, which was held at Arts Council of Pakistan.

I will sing more songs for Pakistan to repay all what the country has given me, she said.

The song has been penned down by a retired army officer, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Kazim Hussain Shah, who has a passion for poetry. “I usually don’t write songs but after seeing Veena’s enthusiasm for the country I felt like I should write the song,” he explained, adding “I am willing to write more songs on Pakistan if Veena wants me to.”

On the occasion, the actress also spoke about her controversial marriage.

“I haven’t withdrawn the Khula case,” she said. Currently, Mufti Naeem is also talking to us in this regard. “I will accept the decision which Mufti Naeem takes,” she claimed, adding she does not like discussing her private life.

The actress made news after a public Khula and then reconciliation with her husband of three-years.

