MCC outlines sending-off, other laws to come in

KARACHI: Introducing various amendments to laws of the game, the MCC has issued a summary document outlining all the changes to the Laws of Cricket that will come into effect around the world on October 1, 2017.

The significant change in Cricket Laws is introduction of players’ conduct as Law 42 which would enable umpires sending players off the field, awarding penalties to teams and others for players’ on-field conduct.

“Law 42 (Player Conduct) is a new Law which gives an in-match consequence for poor on-field behaviour including, for the most serious offences, temporary or permanent removal from the field of play,” said MCC while outlining the new changes.

“This is a new Law that deals specifically with players’ misconduct and is introduced following widespread consultation, surveys with players and umpires and a series of trials of the different levels of sanction,” it added.

Four different levels of offences have been created, with Level 4 being the most serious. The umpires will determine into which of the Levels an unfair action falls and will apply the appropriate sanction.

The four levels of sanction are set as:

Level 1: Warning then 5 penalty runs to the opposition for a repeat offence.

Level 2: 5 Penalty runs to the opposition.

Level 3: Offending player is suspended for a number of overs, depending on the length of the match, plus 5 Penalty runs to the opposition.

Level 4: Offending player is removed from the field for the rest of the match, plus 5 Penalty runs to the opposition.

While explaining the law, the MCC adds that in an unlikely incident of a captain refusing to comply umpires’ decision under level 3 and 4, then umpires can consider the option of awarding the match to opposing teams. In case of both the captains refusing to comply umpire’s decision in this scenario, then the match can be abandoned.

Another significant change to the law is merger of handled the ball with obstructing the field law, which has now reduced the possible dismissals number from ten to nine.

“The Handled the ball Law has been deleted, with its contents merged into obstructing the field, reducing the list of dismissals from ten to nine. This will have no effect on whether a batsman is dismissed; rather, it is just the method of dismissal that might be changed,” MCC said in the summary document.

The MCC has also imposed a restriction on the size of bats under the law 5 of the game, placing limits on the thickness of the edges and the overall depth of the bat. The maximum dimensions will be 108mm in width (unchanged), 67mm in depth with 40mm edges.

The MCC has also re-ordered some laws and numbers of some laws have been changed from previous in order to give it a logical sequence.

This development has resulted the previous Law 2 (Substitutes and runners; batsman or fielder leaving the field; batsman retiring; batsman commencing innings) into two separate laws relating to the batsmen (Law 25) and the fielders (Law 24).

The newly inducted Law 24 (Fielders’ absence; substitutes) now allows a substitute to keep wicket, with the consent of the umpires.

“A substitute fielder may now act as a wicket-keeper with the consent of the umpires. It was felt that, if the original wicket-keeper was genuinely injured, then a substitute should be allowed to take over, but that the umpires should control the situation to prevent abuse. A substitute still cannot bowl, bat or act as captain,” the law says.

Meanwhile, it is not likely that the international cricket council would adopt all their laws according to amendments made by the ICC, including the law related to players conduct.

The ICC will formally present MCC laws to its Cricket Committee which meets next month and cricket committee will send recommendations to ICC’s ExCO. The ExCo, in its June’s meeting, will decide which laws should be implemented in international cricket.

A source said that it is highly unlikely that ICC would adopt the red-card type send-off laws in international cricket.

“It is not going to happen, it seems. ICC already has its own code of conduct for players’ behaviour and it will stick to it, they have recently made it stricter,” the source said.

