ANP to stage hunger strike against blocking of CNICs of FATA, KP citizens

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali on Tuesday announced to protest against the blocking of CNICs of people of FATA and KP from tomorrow.

Addressing a party meeting in Peshawar, Wali alleged that only CNICs of people belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Areas have been blocked. He also said that CNICs of 450,000 Pakhtuns residing all over Pakistan have been blocked.

ANP will stage a hunger strike from tomorrow onwards outside the Parliament to raise the issue, Wali said.

“The government should know our protest will not be about DJs and dance like PTI protests,” he said.

The ANP leader also criticised the prime minister for not being serious regarding the merger of FATA with KP.

