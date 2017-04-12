Low turnout in Srinagar by-poll a slap on India’s face: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

KARACHI: The meager turnout in the by-election for the parliamentary seat of Srinagar in Indian Occupied Kashmir is a slap on India’s face, said All Parties Hurriyat Conference’s Mirwaiz Mohammad Umar Farooq on Tuesday.

The leader remarked this in a segment on violence in Kashmir during the Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath show on Geo News.

The voter turnout of by-election was recorded at seven per cent, which is one of the lowest turnouts in the constituency. Moreover, many Kashmiri leaders have called for a boycott of the election leading to protests in which eight people were martyred and more than 100 injured.

Following the violence, IOK’s ruling party asked the election commission to postpone by-election in Anantnag, in occupied Kashmir, which were scheduled for April 12.

Low turnout shows that people want referendum, said Farooq, adding “Kashmiris want referendum and not elections.”

India has also reasoned that if people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were so fed up of Indian aggression then why do they keep voting for Indian leaders? However, the meager turnout rate seeks to shake the claims and show that people don’t want development, they want freedom, remarked Shahzeb Khanzada.

“Currently, this is fourth generation of people who are living in Kashmir since 1947. This is the generation which was born in conflict. They have seen exorbitant levels of violence, injustice, beating and militancy,” explained Farooq.

“India has used all weapons to kill the voice of Kashmiris but this new generation is not scared of it anymore. People here hate India.”

Moreover, with time the level of Indian aggression has also reached unprecedented levels. In the current protest, the Indian soldiers did not use tear gas or baton charge to disperse the protesters; they shot the youth point blank. “Indian violence has left scars on the minds of Kashmiris.”

Farooq also shared an anecdote highlight the state of mind of Kashmiris: “I met a father who lost a son in the protests in IOK but he told me that he is willing to sacrifice his other son too if it means achieving freedom.”

